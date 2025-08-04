Russia Expands Because Its Geography Demands It

Russia stretches across a vast, predominantly flat expanse of Eurasia, lacking the natural defensive barriers that offer passive security to other great powers. The United States, for instance, is flanked by the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, while China is largely insulated by formidable mountain ranges and arid deserts. In stark contrast, Russia’s continuous and exposed frontier has historically rendered it vulnerable to invasion.

This openness has had immediate consequences. Between the 13th and 20th centuries, Russia was invaded repeatedly by powerful external forces:

Mongols from the east;

Poles and Lithuanians from the west;

Swedes from the north;

Ottomans from the south;

And later Napoleon and Hitler.

These incursions shaped not only Russian military doctrine but its very conception of statehood. In response to the impossibility of defense-in-place, Russian strategy developed around the idea of strategic depth: absorbing space to delay and exhaust invaders, rather than relying on fixed fortifications or static front lines.

Expansion, therefore, became a form of security policy. The acquisition of buffer zones (territories along the frontier designed to absorb the first blow of any invasion) emerged as a systemic necessity. The conquest of the Caucasus, Ukraine, and parts of Central Asia was not pursued for prestige or ideology alone; these regions offered space, topography, and distance that helped insulate the Russian core.

The objective was not territorial aggrandizement in the abstract, but risk management through spatial extension. This logic continues to shape Russia’s strategic posture today, evident in its interventions in Ukraine and Georgia, where the creation of “gray zones” is intended to deter perceived hostile encroachment.

Resource Wealth Is Power Only When Space Is Controlled

Russia’s geostrategic vulnerability is paired with a second structural feature: resource abundance combined with geographic dispersion. The country possesses some of the largest reserves of hydrocarbons, metals, timber, and freshwater in the world. However, these resources are not conveniently located near urban centers, navigable coastlines, or international markets. They are often found in climatically severe, topographically isolated zones such as Siberia, the Arctic, or the Ural hinterlands.

The resulting challenge is twofold:

First, the extraction of these resources is logistically complex, requiring large-scale investment in technology and infrastructure;

Second, the movement of these resources to processing centers and export nodes necessitates an extensive and secure transportation network.

This produced the historical drive for infrastructural centralization: a strategic program designed not just to facilitate economic activity, but to assert state authority over distant territories.

Projects like the Trans-Siberian Railway are emblematic of this imperative. It was not only a commercial corridor but also a political instrument, binding Siberia to Moscow through mobility and administrative oversight. Similarly, the Kerch Bridge, which physically links Crimea to Krasnodar Krai, serves as a deliberate exercise in the materialization of sovereignty, making political claims tangible through concrete pathways of movement and supply.

Likewise, modern energy infrastructure—such as the Nord Stream and TurkStream gas pipelines—is more than a commercial enterprise. It embeds Russia within the energy security frameworks of neighboring states, converting geographic proximity into lasting influence. Even when gas flows are suspended, the persistent possibility of their resumption preserves a degree of Russia’s leverage in continental politics.

This integration of space through infrastructure supports both internal consolidation and external leverage. Internally, it allows the Russian state to reach, extract, and administer distant regions. Externally, it enables Russia to shape the strategic environment of its neighbors, not by permanent occupation, but by embedding them in networks of dependency that reinforce Moscow’s primacy in the region.

Moreover, the digital domain is increasingly treated as a virtual extension of territorial space. Russia’s attempts to develop a “sovereign internet” (Runet) are driven by the desire to apply the same principles of spatial control to the information sphere. The internet, like the steppe or the borderland, is now understood as a zone to be defended, penetrated, and, where possible, contained.

Russia’s Identity Is Defined by Its Place Between Worlds

Russia’s geography imposes demands that few modern states face. Its eleven time zones, low population density across vast regions, and frequent climatic adversity present persistent obstacles to territorial cohesion. In response, the Russian state has historically centralized authority, not out of ideological preference, but out of logistical necessity.

Furthermore, Russia’s immense territory straddles the cultural and political fault line between Europe and Asia. This spatial duality (being neither wholly Western nor entirely Eastern) has produced a durable strategic ambiguity, giving rise to competing intellectual currents about Russia’s identity and international alignment. These are not philosophical abstractions but concrete responses to the demands and constraints of geography.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Westernizing current, represented by figures like Peter the Great and Alexander Herzen, viewed integration with Europe as a path toward modernization and security. They argued that proximity to technologically and economically advanced European powers necessitated alignment and adaptation. This logic prompted the founding of St. Petersburg as a “window to Europe” and a new capital oriented toward the West.

Conversely, Slavophilia and Eurasianism emerged as strategic alternatives. Proponents claim that Russia’s geographic uniqueness has endowed it with a distinct civilizational mission—neither derivative of Europe nor merely a counterweight to Asia. Especially after the collapse of the Russian Empire and during the interwar period, the Eurasianist school emphasized that Russia constituted a geopolitical and cultural zone of its own, forged by geography and history into a continental power independent of external norms.

This identity crisis deepened after the Soviet collapse. The retraction of imperial borders forced Russia to reimagine its geopolitical identity not in terms of empire, but in terms of civilizational continuity. Concepts like the “Russkiy Mir” (Russian World) emerged, recasting Russian identity as something that transcends state boundaries and instead encompasses shared language, memory, and religious affiliation across post-Soviet space. The spatial logic here is clear: Russia is not just a place—it is a zone, a field of influence defined less by borders than by connectivity, culture, and history.

Influence Begins Where Borders Remain Unresolved

Russia’s current military and foreign policy doctrines are direct expressions of its imperative for strategic depth. From Syria to the Donbas, and from Transnistria to Abkhazia, its use of force and influence follows a logic of